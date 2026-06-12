Police have confirmed that a road closure on Douglas Promenade during Wednesday's rush hour was caused by a two-vehicle road traffic collision.
A section of King Edward Road, between Port Jack and near the former Summerland site near Strathallan Crescent, was closed before 5pm.
The closure led to traffic being diverted up Summer Hill Road, causing temporary delays for motorists travelling home from work.
While police officers were seen closing the road and at the scene, no immediate explanation for the incident was issued on social media, leaving many commuters wondering what had happened.
However, the Isle of Man Constabulary has now confirmed that the closure was put in place following a collision involving two vehicles.
The incident does not appear to have resulted in any serious injuries, but no further details have been released.