Weather conditions are set to be ‘monitored’ ahead of tonight’s annual Red Arrows display over Douglas Bay.
Seven red planes are set to take to the sky at 7.30pm, soaring through the air while thousands of spectators gather on Douglas Promenade to fixate on a variety of colours and routines.
The spectacle is currently set to go ahead as scheduled, but the level of cloud cover is set to be examined prior to the event.
A spokesperson from the TT organisers commented: ‘The world famous Red Arrows remain scheduled to perform over Douglas Bay this evening.
‘Weather conditions will continue to be monitored ahead of the display and should cloud cover remain low, the team will be able to adapt the display accordingly.’
The display over Douglas will last approximately 20 minutes, which will include a number of different shapes/formations and a variety of colours emitting from each plane.
The Red Arrows will then depart at approximately 7.52pm, before making their way back down towards Amlwch in north Wales.
There will be fewer planes in the air during this year’s event, with seven planes set to take part instead of the usual nine.
The RAF's aerobatic display team has reduced the number of Hawk T1 jets ahead of a transition to ‘a future aircraft type’.