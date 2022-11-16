Police confirm man dies in Mountain Road crash
Police have confirmed that a man has died following a crash on the Mountain Road last Friday (November 11) evening.
At approximately 7.45pm emergency services attended the scene of the crash in the area of the Creg-Ny-Baa. Sadly, the following day the male driver died as a result of his injuries.
A police statement released on Wednesday morning added: ‘At this time police do not believe that anyone else was involved in the collision, however we are appealing for any witnesses who have not already provided their details to contact 631212 quoting investigation number “97/41879/22”.’
Police have requested that anyone who travelled through the area between 7.33pm and 8pm who may have dash-cam footage and would be willing to provide it to contact them using the same reference.