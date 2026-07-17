One of the island's biggest celebrations of rural life returns this weekend as thousands of people are expected to flock to Orrisdale Farm for the 2026 Southern Agricultural Show.
Taking place on Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 26, the annual event promises two days packed with livestock, equestrian competitions, local food and drink, entertainment and family attractions, with a spectacular 160ft bungee jump making its debut at the show.
Organised by the Southern District Agricultural Society, the show is regarded as one of the island's premier agricultural events and offers visitors the chance to experience the very best of Manx farming and countryside life.
Saturday will see island farmers showcasing their finest cattle, sheep and horses, culminating in the traditional grand parade featuring the best prize-winning livestock. Across both days, equestrian competitors will also battle it out for top honours in a series of classes.
Away from the livestock rings, visitors can browse marquees filled with arts and crafts, produce and confectionery, while a wide range of exhibitors will showcase everything from agricultural machinery and tractors to jewellery and local businesses.
Food and drink producers from across the island will also be offering a taste of Manx produce, while entertainment in the main ring will run throughout the weekend.
This year's show also introduces a major new attraction. The UK Bungee Club will operate a 160ft crane bungee jump, returning the experience to the Isle of Man for the first time in 15 years.
Supported by Mann Crane Hire, every penny raised from the attraction will be donated to Rebecca House Children's Hospice and Hospice Isle of Man, helping support local children and families.
Southern District Agricultural Society president Keith Masson said the show plays an important role in bringing together the farming community and the wider public.
He said: ‘The Southern Show is one of the largest static events of the year in the island and provides a wonderful opportunity for the agricultural industry to showcase itself to the wider public.
‘It helps reconnect town and country through the livestock, local produce, machinery and crafts on display, while giving visitors a better understanding of the hard work and dedication that goes into producing our food and caring for the countryside.
‘I hope the show will help educate and encourage more people to support our local agricultural industry and perhaps even become involved themselves.’
Mr Masson also paid tribute to the volunteers, exhibitors, sponsors, stewards and committee members whose efforts make the event possible each year, as well as the Kermode family for once again hosting the show at Orrisdale Farm.
The Southern District Agricultural Society was founded in 1914, with the first show held that August at Billown Estate in Malew. Originally a one-day event, it expanded to two days in the early 1990s and has been staged at several venues around Castletown before moving to its current home at Orrisdale Farm, Ballasalla, in 2019.
Now a self-funding Manx charity run by five directors and a committee of more than 40 volunteers, the society continues to celebrate the island's agricultural heritage while providing what organisers describe as ‘a true celebration of island life’ for all the family.