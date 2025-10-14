Armed police had to ‘dispatch’ a dangerous bull which had escaped into a built-up area of Braddan and Douglas.
Isle of Man Constabulary issued a warning to the public at 11am on Tuesday warning a bull had escaped and was in the Tromode area.
Officers confirmed the matter had been dealt with a short time later before confirming the animal had to be killed.
Isle of Man Today has since seen footage which shows the animal - thought to be a highland breed - being shot by armed officers in a field near Douglas Rugby Club
In an update, the force said: ‘Shortly before 11am this morning, police received reports of a dangerous bull on the loose in the area of Tromode, after its owner couldn’t control it.
‘Officers were quickly dispatched to evacuate members of the public in order to reduce the risk posed by the animal and allow for it to be safely contained.
‘Several roads were closed for a short time in order to allow officers to safely locate the animal, which had made its way to a car park off Peel Road towards the Quarterbridge roundabout.
‘In order to protect the public from harm, appropriately trained officers attended and safely dispatched the animal.
‘Police would like to thank members of the public who cooperated with officers in evacuating the area and being understanding due to the inconvenience caused by road closures.’
Officers have also confirmed a video of the incident is being circulated and warned people about sharing the footage.
The force said: ‘We are now aware that a video of the incident is circulating online. We ask the public to be mindful when sharing this content, as some viewers may find it distressing.’
Police had warned people in the Tromode area to stay in their homes or vehicles while the bull was on the loose.
