A crash on Prospect Hill, outside Prime Fitness, blocked the road this morning (Tuesday) and police diverted traffic around the scene.
Officers from the Isle of Man Constabulary warned motorists travelling into Douglas to allow extra time for their journeys or to consider alternative routes.
The road remained closed until just after 9.30am but has since reopened.
No further details about the cause of the collision or whether anyone has been injured have been released at this stage.
Emergency services had asked the public for patience while recovery and investigation work continued.