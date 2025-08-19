The Isle of Man Constabulary has confirmed a section of the A18 Mountain Road is shut following a crash at Keppel Gate this afternoon (Tuesday).
The route is currently closed from the Bungalow to the Creg Ny Baa and emergency services are at the scene.
A Police spokesperson warns the section is likely to remain shut until this evening’s Manx Grand Prix qualifying (the entirety of the Mountain Course is due to shut at 6pm).
The Police statement in full is as follows: ‘The Mountain Road has been closed from the Bungalow to the Creg Ny Baa due a road traffic collision (RTC) at Keppel Gate.
‘Emergency services are at the scene and the road is likely to be closed until the scheduled race closure at 1800hrs.’