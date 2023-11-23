A Peel teenager has admitted drug-dealing and money laundering
Oshin Lynch had previously pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply, as well as being concerned in the supply of it.
The case was then adjourned as he was said to be potentially facing further charges.
On Thursday, November 9, further charges, of possessing criminal property, namely £320 in cash, and another charge of possessing cannabis with intent to supply, were laid, and he also pleaded guilty to those.
The 17-year-old was committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that, on July 20, a search warrant was executed at Lynch’s home at Stanley Mount.
When asked if he had any drugs, the teenager said: ‘I’ve got some in my man bag over there.’
Cannabis weighing 27.2 grams was found, valued by police at £552, together with scales, a grinder, and £320 in cash.
The older offences were committed between October 2022 and February 2023, so Mr Kane said that it was crown’s case that Lynch had been dealing, in relation to the July offences, while he was still on police bail for the earlier offences.
The prosecutor submitted that the case was too serious for summary court sentencing and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that it was accepted that his client had aggravated matters while on police bail.
He is also in breach of a conditional discharge.
Mr Glover said that the overall total amount of cannabis was 42 grams and submitted that the case was a high end summary court matter.
Acting Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes declined summary court jurisdiction and committed Lynch to the higher court for sentencing.
The teenager will make his first appearance there on November 17, but sentencing will take place on a later date, after a probation report has been completed.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, to contact probation services and co-operate in the preparation of the report, and not to leave the island without court consent.