Police Hop tu Naa warning
Saturday 29th October 2022 9:24 am
Police warning (Isle of Man Police )
Police have issued a warning ahead of Hop tu Naa.
The force refers to ‘Halloween’ in its statement, rather than the Manx name for the day.
The warning reads: ‘Planning on dressing up for Halloween?
‘Hiding your identity isn’t a free pass to cause trouble.
‘If you’re knocking on doors, remember that you could be at the home of a vulnerable person.
‘Be kind. If asked, remove your mask.If the door isn’t answered on the first attempt just go to another house.’
Hop tu Naa falls on October 31.
In the Hop tu Naa tradition, children knock on doors in their neighbourhood with turnip (or moot) lanterns. They sing a traditional song, although the words vary in different parts of the island.
