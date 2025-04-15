The force received a number of reports of eggs hitting windows close to the bus station and in the Park Road area on Monday evening.
Officers say they are taking the incidents seriously and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They say they are also viewing CCTV and will speak to the parents of any of the young people identified.
Posting on social media, the police northern neighbourhood team said: ‘During Monday evening we received several reports of antisocial behaviour in the Park Road area and around the bus station where white eggs have been thrown at windows of houses in the area.
‘The incident in Park road was around 8.40pm and incident near the bus station around 10.20pm. We appeal to anyone that may have information about those responsible to call us on 812234.’
The police say they will speak to parents of any of the youths identified. But they also want to speak to any shop workers who may have sold eggs to young people in the hours before the incidents took place.
The police northern neighbourhood team said: ‘Antisocial behaviour causes misery in our community and has lasting impacts on residents.
‘We will be investigating these incidents and would urge parents/guardians to speak to their children especially if they were getting home after 11pm.
‘Are you a shop worker and sell any boxes of white eggs to youths that evening?
‘CCTV is being checked at relevant locations to try and identify those responsible.’
