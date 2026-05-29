A man has been jailed for 30 weeks after being arrested three times in two months, while on two suspended sentences.
Forty-three-year-old Steven Paul Menton admitted being found drunk in public as well as two counts of provoking behaviour.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told magistrates that Menton’s offending began on January 28, when he was taken to hospital, after being found intoxicated at Ballafletcher Road.
A healthcare assistant tried to take his temperature, but he pushed her hand away, and said: ‘You’re all a bunch of d********. F*** off.’
Menton, who was residing at Tromode House, was arrested, and said that he’d never hit a woman, but that he didn’t remember events.
Menton was said to have been shouting: ‘Come outside. Get out d*******,’ as he banged on a door.
After being arrested, he said that he had a brain injury and couldn’t remember saying it.
Officers found him with injuries to his face, slurring his words, and smelling of alcohol.
He is already subject to two suspended sentences.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode said that, at the hospital, Menton admitted he was abusive, swearing and swinging his arms, but had immediately apologised.
Mr Kermode said that the genesis of all his client’s offending was alcohol, coupled with his brain injury.
The advocate said that Menton was vulnerable and often targeted by others, with 17 assaults on him in the past two years.
Magistrates chair Julian Ashcroft said: ‘It’s evident to us you simply don’t appreciate the impact of a suspended sentence.’