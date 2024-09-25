The Isle of Man Constabulary has confirmed that the crash on Braaid Road in St Mark’s today involved a pedal cycle and a car, with the cyclist sustaining injuries.
The incident occurred at 11.55am today near to St Mark’s Crossroads.
Emergency services were dispatched to the scene to deal with the collision.
As a result, the road was shut between St Marks Crossroads and Clanna Road Crossroads for around five hours.
Pictures taken at the scene on Wednesday afternoon showed a police van blocking the Clanna Road Crossroads with two officers directing traffic away from the scene.
In an update issued by Police this evening, it was confirmed that the cyclist sustained injuries in the collision and is currently receiving medical treatment.
The driver of the car is assisting police as part of an ongoing investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The Roads Policing Unit has launched an appeal for witnesses who may have been in the vicinity of Braaid Road at the time of the collision.
Anyone with information that could aid the investigation is urged to contact the police by calling 01624 631212, quoting reference number P250924017.
Authorities have also requested that the public refrain from speculating on the incident while enquiries continue.