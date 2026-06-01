Brogan Keith Misselbrook admitted provoking behaviour, as well as being drunk in public on a different date.
Police were called to the hospital on May 28 in 2024, after Misselbrook and a male were seen screaming and shouting at each other outside.
On October 19, 2024, Misselbrook, 23, was found drunk at Glen Falcon Gardens.
Defence advocate Jane Gray said both offences were now nearly two years ago.
Magistrates ordered the defendant, of Castlemona Avenue, to pay the fines, plus £250 prosecution costs, at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.