Police searching for a high risk missing person have asked members of the public to check their sheds and outbuildings are secure.
Officers say they are concerned for the safety of 19-year-old Taylor Murphy.
If anyone sees him, they are urged to call 999 immediately.
In a statement a Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘Officers are trying to locate high risk missing person Taylor Murphy as we have concerns for his safety.
‘If seen please call police on 999 immediately. If you have any sheds or outbuildings please check they are secure and not disturbed.’