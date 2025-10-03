The Isle of Man Constabulary has said Bucks Road is partially blocked following a road traffic collision.
The crash has occured at the junction with Bucks Road and Christian Road in Douglas, outside the Islander Chippy.
At around 3.35pm, police said officers were on the way to the scene to assist with traffic management.
The constabulary added: ‘Please avoid the area and use an alternative route.’
Gusts of up to 70mph are expected as a yellow weather warning is in place until 6pm tomorrow (Saturday).
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) say that due to the current heavy and sustained rainfall, there are areas of standing water on much of the island's road network.
‘Please moderate your speed and drive to the conditions’, a spokesperson said.