The Isle of Man Constabulary has issued a further appeal following the crash on Braaid Road in St Mark’s yesterday (Wednesday).
The incident, which occurred near to St Mark’s Crossroads at around 11.55am, involved a pedal cycle and a car, with the cyclist sustaining injuries.
As a result, the road was shut between St Marks Crossroads and Clanna Road Crossroads for around five hours.
Pictures taken at the scene on Wednesday afternoon showed a police van blocking the Clanna Road Crossroads with two officers directing traffic away from the scene.
Last night Police confirmed that the cyclist sustained injuries in the collision and is currently receiving medical treatment.
The driver of the car is assisting police as part of an ongoing investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
In an appeal this morning (Thursday), Police would like to speak to the driver of a small red car which may have been overtaken by a white coloured saloon driving on Braaid Road around 11.55am on Wednesday, September 25.
Anyone with information that could aid the investigation is urged to contact the police by calling 01624 631212, quoting reference number P250924017.
Authorities have also requested that the public refrain from speculating on the incident while enquiries continue.