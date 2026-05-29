Police are appealing for information after two signs have been stolen on the Southern 100 course.
The Southern Neighbourhood Policing Team confirmed that one sign has been taken from Church Bends, while the other is missing from Ballanorris.
A spokesperson from the police commented: ‘We are looking for anyone who may have information that could assist in the return of these items.
‘If you have seen anyone carrying one of these signs, or you have information about who may have taken them, please contact Castletown Police Station on 822222, quoting 97/3851/26.
‘Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’