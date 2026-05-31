A Peel lifeboat was launched late on Saturday night after a small rigid inflatable boat (RIB) encountered difficulties while travelling towards the Isle of Man.
The pager alert was raised at around 10.30pm on May 30, prompting the Peel All-Weather Lifeboat (ALB) ‘Frank and Brenda Winter’ to launch to assist the vessel, which was reported to be en route from the Isle of Arun to the Isle of Man.
The RIB was last recorded approximately eight nautical miles north of Peel, Isle of Man.
Under the command of Coxswain Chloe Spooner, the lifeboat crew quickly located the casualty vessel despite some drift from its last known position.
Volunteer crew were on scene within 17 minutes, with sea conditions described as mild and visibility good.
Three people were on board the RIB, all of whom were reported to be safe and well and wearing lifejackets when the lifeboat arrived.
Following an assessment of the situation, a tow was established. The RIB was then escorted back towards Peel, where it was brought alongside the lifeboat near the breakwater before being carefully guided through the flap gate into Peel Inner Harbour and onto a mooring in the marina area.
The tow back to shore took approximately 50 minutes, with the casualties remaining on board their own craft throughout the operation.
Once safely moored, it was confirmed that all three individuals were in good health, and the lifeboat was back ready for service by around 2.30am.
A spokesperson from Peel RNLI commented: ‘During the summer months and especially TT week, many leisure boats frequently cruise our beautiful coastline.
‘Please ensure that you take the time to check your vessel, your equipment and fuel supply before setting off. Your safety is paramount.
‘A massive thanks to all our incredible volunteer shore and boat crew who drop everything to keep our coastline safe, no matter the hour or weather.’