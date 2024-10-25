The Isle of Man Constabulary has issued safety reminders to those participating in Hop Tu Naa activities this year.
This year’s celebrations fall on Thursday, October 31, and the reminders primarily fall into two categories - respecting the community and staying visible.
A spokesperson from the police force said: ‘With all the fun ahead, don’t forget to to keep the celebrations worry-free.
‘Whether you're carving a turnip lantern or getting into costume, stay safe and enjoy the night.
‘Let’s remember to be mindful of our community by avoiding anti-social behaviour and respecting everyone’s enjoyment of the night.’
The police have listed the following tips as a way of respecting the community:
- Avoiding pranks. Harmless fun has been described as acceptable, but playing ‘knock-a-door-run’ and other pranks can lead to distress and upset for others.
- Only visiting homes that have lights on or decorations out. This is to respect people’s privacy if they are not celebrating.
- Avoiding late-night disturbances. This includes ‘getting quieter as it gets later’.
The Constabulary have also listed tips for maintaining visibility, especially now that the nights are drawing in quicker. These tips include:
- Equipping children with glow sticks, LED lights, torches or glow bracelets.
- Using reflective tape or stickers on costumes or bags.
- Opting for costumes with built-in lights, or adding your own battery-operated lights.
- Choosing masks that do not obstruct visibility and allow for clear vision.
- Encouraging children to head out in groups for a more enjoyable experience and clearer visibility.
- Sticking to well-lit roads and pathways.
Reflective stickers have recently been delivered to primary school children across the island, but can also be picked up from outlets such as The Northern Swimming Pool, Promenade T-Shirts, Starbucks, Cycle 360, Outdoors Ramsey and Paul Ridgway.