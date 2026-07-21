Police have issued a statement after an incident involving a vehicle that shed its load led to the closure of a major road in the south of the island for several hours.
Motorists were first asked to avoid the area at around 1.30pm on Friday, July 17, following the incident at the junction of the New Castletown Road and Old Castletown Road, commonly known as Blackboards.
In a statement to Isle of Man Today, the Isle of Man Constabulary said: 'At approximately 13:30hrs on Friday 17th July 2026, Police alongside the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service attended an incident involving a vehicle that had shed its load in the area of the Blackboards on New Castletown Road.
'The road was closed for a protracted period to allow police to carry out investigations, for the roadway to be cleared, and for vehicle recovery to take place.
'Enquiries are ongoing.'
Police have not released any further details about the circumstances of the incident or the nature of the load that was shed.
Investigations into the incident are continuing.