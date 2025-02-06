Police have provided an update on a crash that saw the Switchback Road closed for a number of hours on Wednesday.
Police initially said the road was shut following an incident involving a car and a cyclist.
However the force has now confirmed it was a lone cyclist that crashed.
Later in the afternoon the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) said the road in Peel would remain closed until no later than 4.30pm whilst ‘urgent repairs are made to the road surface’.
A police spokesperson said: ‘The switchback incident was a lone cyclist with no vehicles involved.
‘The road has been repaired by the DoI but, as it is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide any further information at this time.’