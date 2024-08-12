Police are continuing to investigate a fight between four men which broke out in the early hours in Douglas.
But they have confirmed that no one was seriously injured in the incident which took place around 4am on Saturday.
Market Street was closed until early Saturday afternoon while officers conducted their inquiries.
Police said the fight involved four men and started outside one of the takeaways on Castle Street before the men were separated by a woman.
But then the fight continued outside the Elegance Taxi rank on Market Street before other members of the public stepped into intervene.
A police spokesperson said: ‘Enquiries are still ongoing to identify further witnesses, but we can confirm as a result of the fight, no persons sustained any serious injuries.
‘We would encourage anyone who has witnessed the fight and is yet to be spoken to by police to come forward to assist in establishing what has occurred prior to police arrival.’
It is understood one of the men involved continues to be treated at Noble’s Hospital for an injury to his forearm but this is not thought to have been caused in the fight.
No arrests have been made.
Posting on the police Facebook page on Saturday, Inspector Michael Taylor apologised for the inconvenience caused by the closure of Market Street.
He said: ‘This is not a decision that is taken lightly. However, it is imperative that we secure all available evidence at the location to establish the facts of the matter.’