Police are warning motorists not to ignore ‘stop’ signs after revealing one area of Peel which is particularly bad.
Isle of Man Constabulary’s Western Neighbourhood Policing Team has issued the warning on Facebook after receiving a number of complaints.
The force says Atholl Place in Peel is one of the worst areas and has urged drivers not to get caught and fined just before the festive season.
Atholl Place has five roads leading off including Atholl Place itself, Christian Street, Atholl Street and Derby Road. There is also Bridge Street although that is one way leading down towards the beach.
While Atholl Place and Derby Road are give ways, Atholl Street and Christian Street are stop signs.
On Facebook, the police say: ‘We have received a number of complaints with regards to vehicles not stopping at stop signs, and Atholl Place appears to be a favourite within Peel.
‘Drivers must come to a complete stop, even if the road ahead appears clear. Don't get caught out with a fine before Christmas.’