Students hoping to secure financial support for arts courses are being reminded that applications for the Isle of Man Arts Council's annual bursaries close on Friday, July 17.
Up to six bursaries are available each year, with each award worth £10,000 over the duration of a course.
Students remain eligible whether they are studying on or off the island, with the bursaries intended to help talented individuals pursue their chosen creative careers without financial barriers preventing them from continuing their education.
Three schemes are available. The Jonathan Gollow Bursaries support students studying music and performing arts and were established in memory of the late music promoter Jonathan 'Jonno' Gollow.
The Norman Sayle Bursaries are awarded to students studying visual art and literature in honour of celebrated Manx artist and former Arts Council member Norman Sayle RI TH (1926-2007).
The Isle of Man Arts Council Bursaries are available to students whose personal circumstances might otherwise prevent them from continuing their studies.
Chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council Sarah Maltby MHK said: 'The Isle of Man Arts Council is delighted to support Manx students as they further their studies within the arts. There is such talent amongst our young people, and we hope these bursaries will make a real difference to the future of the recipients and the arts and creative industries.'
Successful applicants will be notified following the Arts Council meeting on Friday, August 7.
Application forms and further information are available at www.iomarts.com. The bursaries are separate from maintenance awards provided through Student Awards, DESC.