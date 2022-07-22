Police make arrests after electric cable stolen
Friday 22nd July 2022 6:47 pm
Police news (PA )
Police investigating the theft of overhead electric railway cable from Baldrine have made four arrests.
A quantity of cable belonging to the Manx Electric Railway has been recovered however, some is still missing.
A police spokesman said: ‘Enquires are ongoing and we ask the public to contact us with any further information about this matter.If you have any information, please contact police headquarters on 631212 or [email protected] Alternatively, if you wish to stay anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’
