Police make arrests after electric cable stolen

Friday 22nd July 2022 6:47 pm
File photo dated 22/10/14 of a police officer
Police news (PA )

Police investigating the theft of overhead electric railway cable from Baldrine have made four arrests.

A quantity of cable belonging to the Manx Electric Railway has been recovered however, some is still missing.

A police spokesman said: ‘Enquires are ongoing and we ask the public to contact us with any further information about this matter.If you have any information, please contact police headquarters on 631212 or [email protected] Alternatively, if you wish to stay anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’

More About:

Baldrine
