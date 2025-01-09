Police are still appealing for information following the death of a pedestrian on Broadway last month.
Henry Fong, 73, was a pedestrian involved in a collision with a car at around 8pm on Saturday, December 21, in the area between the bottom of Broadway and its junction with Derby Road. The car was driven by a 37-year-old man.
Isle of Man Constabulary are still trying to piece together exactly what happened in the lead up to the fatal collision.
A force spokesman said: ‘The investigation is still ongoing into the full circumstances of the collision which occurred on Broadway around 8pm on Saturday 21st December 2024.
‘As the investigation continues, officers would still like to speak to anyone who hasn’t yet come forward who may have witnessed the collision or have any dash cam footage around Broadway at that time.
‘We would ask that anyone wishing to speak with the Police please contact Police Headquarters either in person or via 01624 631212 or alternatively via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.’
Mr Fong was a popular and well-known figure in the community and ran the Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Broadway for a number of years.
The family of Mr Fong paid tribute in the days after his death.
One of his daughter’s posted on Facebook: ‘We are all devastated with the way our funny, loving dad was taken from us. Struggling to comprehend our new reality without him.
‘Please share any information you may have, one small thing could make all the difference.’
Another daughter added: ‘Our beautiful dad did not deserve this. Please, anyone with any information at please do the right thing and contact the police. We are heartbroken.’
The police say they will not provide further updates as it is ‘an ongoing and live investigation’.