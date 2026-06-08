Belfast brothers Aaran and Conor McGrath, founders of gourmet pie business Pie Eyed, were catering at the Black Dub viewing area during race fortnight when they were asked to prepare food for a small group of guests.
It was only when they arrived to deliver the order that they realised one of those guests was the Matrix and John Wick star.
Aaran said: ‘It was quite a shock when we came up to the house with the food and I caught a glimpse of him through the window.’
The brothers had been invited to work at the TT by Al Morris of Uggly & Co after meeting him at the Armoy Road Races.
Alongside their friend Mikey Wright, they spent the fortnight serving race fans at the famous Black Dub viewing spot on Mile 9 of the Mountain Course.
Their intention was simply to drop off the food and leave the actor in peace.
However, former MotoGP rider Jeremy McWilliams suggested they take the opportunity to introduce themselves.
Aaran said: ‘We were never going to turn down the opportunity. We introduced ourselves and talked him through the selection of pies.
‘It's safe to say the rumours are all true - he is a very friendly guy.’
The menu included chicken satay, chicken ham and leek, and Moroccan lamb pies, served with mash, peas and gravy or satay sauce.
Reeves opted for the chicken ham and leek pie.
The brothers said serving one of Hollywood's biggest stars was one of the highlights of their first visit to the Isle of Man.
Aaran added: ‘We were blown away by the Isle of Man. We were fortunate enough to arrive during the heatwave and did a fair bit of exploring.
‘Mostly the pubs but also places like Peel Castle. The place is steeped in history and we will definitely be back.’
The actor was one of a number of high-profile visitors spotted around this year's TT, where he was photographed meeting fans in the paddock and enjoying the racing action.