Police have raided the offices of an e-gaming company in central Douglas as part of an investigation into large scale international money laundering.
The raid took place yesterday (Wednesday) at the offices of Ableton Prestige Global Limited and Amiga Entertainment Limited based on the second floor of Falcon House on Ridgeway Street.
Police confirmed they made two arrests.
A Constabulary spokesman said: ‘The Isle of Man Constabulary have executed a search warrant at the premises of Ableton Prestige Global Limited and Amiga Entertainment Limited in central Douglas in relation to a large-scale international money laundering investigation.
‘Two individuals have been arrested and released on police bail.’
He added: ‘The Isle of Man authorities continue to work in partnership, responding robustly to prevent, identify and disrupt any criminal activity of this nature.
‘Money laundering is not a victimless crime and can be generated from other, appalling offences such as drug, arms and human trafficking, environmental crime, modern slavery, bribery and corruption.
‘It is imperative that the Isle of Man authorities and industry across all sectors remain vigilant and mitigate vulnerabilities that can be exploited by criminals.
‘The Isle of Man is committed to disrupting illicit activity and preventing the Island, its people and financial and non-financial sectors from being exploited.’
Ableton Prestige Global Ltd surrendered its licence with the island’s Gambling Supervision Commission in April 2024. It had held it since September 2018.