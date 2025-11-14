Police are appealing for information about a person ‘sleeping rough’ in Ballure, Ramsey.
The Isle of Man Constabulary Northern Neighbourhood Policing Team said they have received reports of this person potentially being in a tent or make-shift tent.
Ballure in Ramsey is a sheltered plantation of 30 hectares which surrounds a reservoir.
A spokesperson from the Northern Neighbourhood Policing Team said: ‘We are concerned for their welfare given the winter season and weather we are currently having.
‘If anyone has any information about this, or sees the tent/person, please can they contact Ramsey Police Station on 812234 or Police HQ on 631212.’