Fire crews were called to a small blaze earlier today which is believed to have been caused by sunlight magnified through an object.
The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service said the fire appears to have started when sunlight passed through an item such as glass and concentrated heat onto nearby materials.
Emergency crews attended and the incident was quickly brought under control.
The location of the call-out was not revealed by the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the service said: ‘It doesn’t take much for this to happen, items like glass, mirrors, or even clear bottles can sometimes act like a magnifying lens in direct sunlight.
‘Thankfully this incident was quickly brought under control.
‘As we move into sunnier days, it’s a good idea to keep reflective or glass items away from windowsills and flammable materials, and to be mindful of how sunlight can concentrate heat.
‘A small change can prevent a big problem. Stay safe and enjoy the sunshine.’