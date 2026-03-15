Police are investigating after sheep were mauled in a suspected dog attack.
One sheep died at the scene and another had to be euthanised subsequently due to its severe injuries.
Two other sheep are receiving treatment for their injuries and a ram remains missing.
Police said the injuries are consistent with a dog attack.
The incident happened in the Cornaa area on Saturday.
Farmer Aalish Crowe posted on Facebook: ‘Once again our sheep have been attacked.
‘If anyone has any information please let us know.
‘We had this happen at exactly the same time last year - multiple times and during lambing. This is absolutely heartbreaking and destroying.’
She said they had contacted the police on many occasions.
And she added: ‘Someone’s dog is returning home covered in blood after mauling our livestock and they’re not coming forward.
‘We now face the costs and knock-on effect, plus the trauma of coming to the field to find our sheep that mean absolutely everything to us, lying there in a pool of their own blood.’
Police are appealing for information.
Under the Dogs Act 1990 it is an offence for a dog to worry livestock on agricultural land.
A conviction for livestock worrying can result in a financial penalty and the court has the power to order the destruction of the dog.
Liability falls on the keeper and on any person who had charge of the dog at the time.
Dog walkers should keep dogs on a lead whenever livestock are present or likely to be present, ensure dogs cannot run ahead out of sight, and avoid entering fields containing sheep if their dog cannot be reliably controlled.