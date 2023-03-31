A police search sparked by the apparent noise of someone in distress has been called off.
At about 2.50pm yesterday, a member of the public has heard cries for assistance in the area of Snaefell.
At a similar time concerns were raised in regards to two individuals seen the area.
Following this, the police, the fire service and Civil Defence searched for the individual requiring assistance.
A police spokesman said this afternoon: 'Following an extensive search of the area and following further inquiries, we are pleased to report that we are not looking for anyone in the area and would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.'