The Isle of Man Constabulary is appealing for information following an incident near Sam Webb’s Licensed Premises in Douglas in the early hours of Sunday, 4 January.
Police say the incident occurred between 3am and 3:30am and are looking to identify three individuals pictured in images released by the force, as they may have information that could assist with enquiries.
Officers are asking the individuals themselves, or anyone who recognises them, to contact Police Headquarters on 01624 631212, quoting reference 97/1064/26.
Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
The constabulary has not provided further details about the nature of the incident but said it is actively investigating and urged anyone with information to come forward.