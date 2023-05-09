Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was damaged in Foxdale this afternoon (Tuesday).
A force spokesperson said: 'The Western Neighbourhood Policing Team are seeking witnesses to a fail to stop collision which occurred at approximately 4pm this afternoon opposite the petrol station in Foxdale.
'A parked grey car has had a wing mirror struck by another vehicle driving past, smashing it to pieces.
'Police would also like to speak to an elderly female with white hair and wearing glasses, who was driving her blue Hyundai towards St John's. If you were witness to this incident, please contact Peel Police Station on 842208 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.'