Two men have been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for trial after police seized nearly a kilo of cocaine.
Samsha Sanghera, aged 49, of Carlton Road, Rugby, Warwickshire, has previously entered a ‘no plea’ response to a charge of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply.
Thirty-eight-year-old Ross Alexander Beggs-Cairney, of Manor Lane, Douglas, has pleaded not guilty to the same charge, and also denies possessing criminal cash in the region of £10,000.
Police seized 999.3 grams of cocaine from a self-storage unit at Ronaldsway Airport on December 17.
Mr Sanghera is remanded, while Mr Beggs-Cairney is on bail.
The two defendants will appear at the higher court on a date to be set.