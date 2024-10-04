Police have tracked down people going around in a UK-registered van cold calling homes across the island peddling garden furniture.
Isle of Man Constabulary posted a social media appeal on Thursday seeking information after reports males were knocking on doors to sell the furniture and maybe travelling round in a silver Ford Transit.
But the force posted an update later to say the van had been located and those involved spoken to but investigations continue.
The force said: ‘Officers have now located the UK-registered vehicle and spoken with its occupants. Enquiries are ongoing in conjunction with the Isle of Man Office of Fair Trading.
‘The public are urged to report any 'door to door' selling or suspicious behaviour by cold callers to the police on 631212.’
The force previously said they were looking for Police ‘a UK-registered vehicle, possibly a silver Ford Transit believed to be displaying the name Worsley or similar on it’.