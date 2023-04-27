The driver of this Volvo sadly failed to stop after its attached trailer collided with a parked vehicle in St Paul's Square in Ramsey yesterday.
Police say that the driver did not make any attempt to report the incident/leave their details at the scene.
A spokesman said: 'If you were the driver of the vehicle at the time of the collision, please make yourself known. CCTV checks are well underway .
Another view of the car (Isle of Man police )
'Likewise, if you recognise the vehicle, let us know!
'Officers can be contacted at Ramsey police station.'
The police station's phone number is 812234.