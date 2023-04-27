The driver of this Volvo sadly failed to stop after its attached trailer collided with a parked vehicle in St Paul's Square in Ramsey yesterday.

The driver did make the effort to look at the damage they had caused to the other vehicle before driving away.

Police say that the driver did not make any attempt to report the incident/leave their details at the scene.

A spokesman said: 'If you were the driver of the vehicle at the time of the collision, please make yourself known. CCTV checks are well underway .

hit and run
Another view of the car (Isle of Man police )

'Likewise, if you recognise the vehicle, let us know!

'Officers can be contacted at Ramsey police station.'

The police station's phone number is 812234.