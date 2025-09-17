A former professional footballer who was arrested for drink-driving in 2021 has won back his licence early.
Richard William Holden was given a five-year driving ban after being nearly four times the legal limit.
He recently made an application to have his licence restored early, which was approved by magistrates.
The offence was committed in October 2021, when 60-year-old physiotherapist Holden was stopped by police in Sulby.
A breathalyser test produced a reading of 131, above the legal limit of 35.
He was sentenced to three months’ custody, suspended for two years, as well as the driving ban.
In his professional football career Holden played for Manchester City, Oldham, Watford and Blackpool, before moving to the island and playing for Peel, who he later went on to manage.
He was also head of the outpatient physiotherapy department at Noble’s Hospital.
During his application to have his licence restored, Holden was represented by advocate Jim Travers.
Mr Travers said his client had now served three years, six months, and 25 days of the ban.
‘Mr Holden has done everything expected of him and an awful lot more since his disqualification,’ said the advocate.
‘He’s gone above and beyond, not just to assist himself. He’s sought to help others in the community.
‘He helps sports people, and the elderly and infirm, visiting them at home.
‘The whole episode has proved to be something of a catalyst and provided a prompt to tackle the demon of alcohol abuse.’
Mr Travers said Holden helped to steer young people in the right direction in their sporting careers and had recently returned from the Island Games, where he’d assisted coaching the island’s football team.
Magistrates approved the application, but the defendant, who lives in Andreas, will still need to pass a driving test.