Police say they have already had to deal with ‘a number of motorists’ jumping red lights and speeding at roadworks in Santon.
The Department of Infrastructure is in the process of resurfacing a stretch of New Castletown Road which began on February 10 with the road potentially remaining closed until March 17.
The DOI’s paver team is resurfacing a 900-metre long section of the A5 road at Newtown, Santon, between a point just to the north of the junction with the Ballacutchell Road to a point 400 metres north of the Oatlands Road junction.
That means temporary traffic lights are currently in place and there is a 30mph speed limit on the approach to the lights in each direction.
But Isle of Man Constabulary has warned motorists the measures in place will be enforced by officers in the same way permanent speed limits and traffic lights are.
They say they have already had to deal with a number of motorists who have flouted the measures put in place.
The Southern Neighbourhood Policing Team posted a warning to motorist on social media.
It says that just because the measures are temporary, it doesn’t mean the rules are any less enforceable.
The force said: We fully support our partners at the Isle of Man Department of Infrastructure in keeping their workforce safe at roadworks.
‘A number of motorists have already been dealt with for jumping red lights and speeding at the A5 Santon roadworks.
‘We will continue to do so until the message gets across, and will not hesitate to prosecute when circumstances dictate.
‘For clarity – you are required to stop the temporary red lights as much as you are at any other red lights, and the 30mph speed limit is fully enforceable.’