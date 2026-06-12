An MHK has spoken out against what she describes as a ‘growing racist narrative’ on the island, amid unrest and political tensions in neighbouring jurisdictions.
Dr Michelle Haywood, former Infrastructure Minister and Rushen MHK, said she felt ‘ashamed for every racist and anti-immigrant comment’ she had seen on social media, warning against what she called the importation of ‘culture wars’ rhetoric into Manx political debate.
Her comments come during a week in which violent disorder was reported in Belfast following a knife attack on Monday.
Houses, vehicles and bins were set alight on Tuesday evening, prompting a large-scale police response and renewed calls from both politicians and officers for calm.
Additional police resources have been deployed across parts of the city, while public transport services have been adjusted in anticipation of further disruption.
Elsewhere in the UK, ten people have been jailed in Southampton for their involvement in protests following the murder of Henry Nowak.
Against this backdrop, Dr Haywood posted a lengthy statement on social media in which she warned of what she sees as a worrying shift in tone in parts of the island’s online discourse.
‘I have watched events of the past few weeks in neighbouring jurisdictions with alarm,’ she wrote.
‘And at the same time I have seen the growing racist narrative on our island, and I feel ashamed for every racist and anti-immigrant comment that I read.’
Dr Haywood defended the role of immigration in Manx society, arguing that migrant workers make a significant contribution to key sectors.
‘Immigrants to our island are on average better qualified than the population they join,’ she said.
‘Immigrants bring vital skills that support our economy, health and social care and hospitality sectors (among others).’
In her post, she also criticised UK political figures she said had helped shape anti-immigration narratives, singling out Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.
‘In the UK millionaires like Nigel Farage cultivate an anti-immigrant narrative as a way of distracting people from realising what a grifter he is, and how he spends his time ensuring the poverty gap gets wider as the rich get richer,’ she wrote.
‘He wants everyone to ‘look the other way’ while this happens. And a large number of the British public fall into his trap. It’s a shame to see the Manx public falling into the same manipulation of the public narrative.’
Dr Haywood went on to stress that people who come to live and work on the Island should be welcomed, provided they contribute to society.
‘Immigrants are not a problem – and they never have been,’ she said.
‘People who want to live and work in our beautiful island, people who want to contribute to our society and people seeking to enjoy our culture and heritage are welcome. And anyone who tries to make them feel less welcome and accepted should be ashamed.’
She added: ‘Anyone trying to import the “culture wars” narrative into the island should be ashamed. Yes we have issues and challenges to face as a nation.
‘To misquote the song we have 99 problems but immigrants ain’t one.’