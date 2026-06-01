The owners of a Ramsey clothing shop say they are losing patience after a banner was stolen from the front of their premises.
The latest theft follows the disappearance of a flag from outside Top 2 Toe Clothing on Bowring Road, which sells official TT merchandise.
The owners say the incident was captured on CCTV and have warned that, unless those responsible come forward, they will be forced to take the matter further.
Posting on social media, the shop owners said: ‘Having one flag go missing was disappointing enough, but we are now extremely concerned that someone has used a drill to remove our banner from the front of our premises.
‘This behaviour is completely unacceptable and has caused unnecessary inconvenience and expense.
‘The incident has been captured on CCTV. We urge the individual responsible to return the banner immediately. If it is returned promptly, we will consider the matter closed. Otherwise, we will have no option but to pursue the issue further.
‘We would also appreciate anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the banner to contact us directly.’
Last week, the store took a more diplomatic approach when appealing for information after a flag went missing on Thursday.
A social media post said: ‘One of our Official Isle of Man TT flags displayed outside Top 2 Toe in Ramsey has gone missing. We’re not sure whether it may have come loose in the wind or if someone has picked it up, but we would really appreciate its return if anyone has it or comes across it.
‘The flags are there to help celebrate the TT atmosphere and we’d love to have it back in place. If anyone has seen it nearby or knows where it may be, please contact us privately or drop it back to the shop.’