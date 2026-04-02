The annual Young Adult and Graduate Fair took place on Wednesday, April 1 at the Villa Marina.
Organised by government agency Locate Isle of Man, the event aims to showcase potential career and professional prospects to the young people of the island.
Many of the students in attendance have made the decision to attend university after finishing their A Levels, with others taking the plunge into work straight from high school.
The fair showcased a whole scope of potential careers, from prison wardens to corporate work, health and social care to insurance - the options were endless, with representatives from each workplace keen to talk to attendees and showcase what they had to offer.
Minister for Enterprise, Tim Johnston said: ‘It's really exciting and there's more than 500 youngsters that have registered for this to be here today. I think about 55 employers are here. So it’s a great opportunity for young people to have a think about their careers.
‘They're all at different stages. Some are in sixth form and are maybe not sure what they're wanting to do next.
‘We've got potential graduates here. We've got people at UCM, people thinking about their careers, thinking about internships. So it's a great opportunity to get everyone together and showcase the opportunities that are on the island.’
The Minister emphasised that people in the Isle of Man sometimes underestimate the opportunities available locally.
He highlighted that the island has a diverse economy with many exciting opportunities for young people.
While acknowledging that some may wish to leave to gain life experience, the minister stressed that there are strong reasons to stay, including career prospects and quality of life.
He also pointed out efforts to attract new talent to the island, such as outreach work in universities in the north of England to promote these opportunities.
The Minister added that he encouraged young people to recognise and take advantage of what the island has to offer, while continuing to promote it to others around them.
Member of the House of Keys, Ann Corlett, acts at the political member for Locate Isle of Man, which is part of the Department for Enterprise - the agency aims to promote the island as a positive place to work and encourages young people to return the Isle of Man on completion of their higher education studies.
She said: ‘We want young people to come back. It's vital for the economy that young people do come back and stay with us and have families and live in the Isle of Man.
‘That emphasises the importance of events like this. It's so positive, lots of smiley people. It's a really great event to attend.’
Her advice to young people venturing out into the world of work is simple, give things a try, explore different options until you find something you truly enjoy. It’s okay to change paths, but loving what you do matters because you’ll be doing it for a long time.