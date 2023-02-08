Kirrie Anne Jenkins, the chairman of Arbory and Rushen Commissioners, is being nominated by Douglas North Ann Corlett MHK and seconded by Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover MHK. Her supporters are Ramsey MHK Alex Allinson and Douglas South MHK Claire Christian.
Four seat are up for grabs for the council.
The candidates who have come forward so far are Tanya August-Hanson, Paul Craine and Diane Kelsey, who are all hoping to be re-elected.
However, in recent years, there has been a move towards recruiting people from the wider community.
For example, none of the four candidates who are retiring this time has ever sat in the House of Keys.
Nominations close on February 24.
To be nominated, a candidate has to be proposed by an MHK.
MHKs choose Members of the Legislative Council in a vote.
The Liberal Vannin party is to hold a public hustings event for nominated MLC candidates at the Manx Legion Club at 7.30pm on Monday, February 27.
All approved candidates are being invited to attend and answer questions from the audience, which will be chaired by Liberal Vannin chair Paul Weatherall.
He said: ‘Liberal Vannin first arranged public hustings in 2020, to provide an opportunity for Manx voters to grill candidates for our Legislative Council. ‘We are looking forward to being able to do this again for the four vacancies to be filled next month. Many question the need for MLCs at all, or why they shouldn’t be subject to island-wide public election, rather than being appointed by our MHKs.’