Call for participation in consultation
The government is continuing to urge the public to participate in its consultation about ‘modernising National Insurance’.
The consultation was opened in July to address issues found with the national insurance system and make the scheme a lot fairer and iron out certain anomalies.
In July Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allison said: ‘The National Insurance scheme is not well understood by many but it plays a significant role in providing benefits and state pensions to large numbers of people. It is only right that those who benefit from this scheme should, where appropriate, contribute to it.
‘The consultation which is now under way is designed to begin reforming the current scheme and adapting it to the needs of the island in the 21st century. I would urge individuals and organisations to get involved and help provide as comprehensive a picture as possible.’
The consultation is set to close on October 7.
For those wanting to take part, the consultation and associated documents, can be found by visiting the government’s online consultation hub at https://consult.gov.im/.
