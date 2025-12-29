Did you get a chance to go to the panto at the Gaiety? I really believe the Frank Matcham masterpiece and the Villa Marina Royal Hall contribute to our quality of life, with a wide range of shows, including two dates with Peter Kay in February and much more in the time ahead. Did you catch any of the Manx traditional activities such as the White Boys, Hunt the Wren, band and choir concerts, local pantomimes, the Cammag game at St John’s, or Christmas church services?