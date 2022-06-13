Chance to meet MHK and commissioner

A political surgery for Garff constituents will be held on Thursday at the Archibald Knox pub meeting room, Onchan , from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

Mrs Caine said: ‘The Garff Keys constituency covers a significant part of Onchan including Lakeside, Groudle and Abbeylands and this surgery is particularly for those residents although all Garff constituents are welcome to drop in to discuss any issues or concerns.’