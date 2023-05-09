Nevertheless Mr Speaker, although my response at the time highlighted my serious concerns at the findings of the Tribunal, my statement at that point was constrained by the sub judice rules that I have referenced. I feel therefore today it is entirely appropriate for me to go further and express not only my deep regret that Dr Ranson was subjected to such unprofessional and damaging behaviours whilst in post as the medical director, but to offer my deepest apologies for the harm she has experienced - which the Tribunal has recognised in their Liability Judgement and has reflected in the compensation award now made in the Quantum Judgement.