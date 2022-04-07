Civil servants’ blunder over information about MHK’s business interests

Civil servants have admitted making a blunder in response to a Freedom of Information request.

The Department for Enterprise released details of money given to politicians’ businesses in Covid-19 support.

It was asked about MHKs who held a directorship or shareholder position in companies that received Covid support payments during the pandemic.

Onchan MHK and Education Minister Julie Edge was listed as holding a business interest in a related business and her information was published as part of the FoI response.

She was said to be a director of Onchan Park Cafe Ltd, which received £6,981.84.

However, Ms Edge no longer had this business interest by the time the Covid-19 financial assistance claim was submitted.

A spokesman said: ‘The department apologises to Minister Edge and is working with her and the Information Commissioner in relation to this query.

‘Government is committed to transparency on this matter. The Department for Enterprise and Treasury have already announced their intention to publish full details of any businesses who have received support from a range of Covid Support Schemes and this information will be published at the end of April.’

