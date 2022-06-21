Commissioner queries value of Sprintfest

A Ramsey commissioner has queried the benefits to the town of ‘Sprintfest’.

The live music event was organised by the commissioners and held over four nights, Thursday to Sunday, in Market Square during the TT period, attracting an estimated 1,000 people on both the Saturday and Sunday nights.

Rob Cowell, proprietor of Bourne Plaice chip shop in Market Square, said it was a fantastic event, but it could be made better. He presented a Notice of Motion to the board, asking for Sprintfest to be reviewed in terms of the impact on food outlets and ratepayers.

In an accompanying letter signed by owners of the Gelatory, Harbour Views Bistro, the Sweet Shop and Pizzanista, he explained the reasons for requesting a review.

‘Whilst I applaud the organisers and especially the volunteers who made the event happen, we must look objectively at the event for the future, if indeed the event has a future,’ he said.

‘It may well have been a success if you owned a public house - but for the food businesses within Market Square they were severely limited by road closures and parking restrictions – in what should have been their busiest weekend of the year.

‘It is essential to look at the event and break it down in a debrief, as it was not the huge success it may look from the outside. Market Square car park was closed for five nights and four entire days, South Promenade was closed from the Queen’s Pier with diversion signs, the quay was closed from the Swing Bridge and Market Hill was closed, isolating the businesses in the vicinity. The results are clear: lost trade.’

In response, main organiser and fellow commissioner Juan McGuinness said they were constantly reviewing the event to see how it could be improved year-on-year. He urged members to agree to a review, so as not to delay a commitment to a four-day event again next year.

‘The sooner we do it the better’, he said. ‘It’s important to the town as a whole to press on with this. We want to grow the brand of Ramsey in the TT.’