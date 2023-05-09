Castletown Commissioners has called for the views of blue badge holders on parking provision during the closure of Market Square.
Chair of the local authority, Jamie Horton, says it tested the scheme last year but received few responses.
Disabled parking spaces are available on Barrack Square, The Parade and at the back of the commissioner’s building.
Mr Horton said: ‘We’re trying to do an experiment in Barracks Square. The Blue badge holders are a little bit split on where they want to park.
‘Where there are some who want to park in Barrack Square, some want to park in The Parade, so we’re asking them to come and try both of them and then at the end of a month or so, we’ll do a little bit of feedback and see where the disabled spots will eventually go.’
The authority tried this trial last year but ‘didn’t really get the proper answers we wanted’, according to Mr Horton.
He said: 'Speak to Lee Wylie, operations manager, or speak to the town clerk, Hugo Mackenzie, and let us know your feelings because we want to get it right.
He said: ‘Speak to Lee Wylie, operations manager, or speak to the town clerk, Hugo Mackenzie, and let us know your feelings because we want to get it right.
‘So this year we’re retrieving it just for the disabled spots and then we’ll go from there.
‘Obviously we want to get it right. We won’t please everyone, but if we can please the vast majority, then we know we’re doing something right.’
The trial is ongoing with no end date set but the commissioners are welcoming feedback from the public.